* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.35/40 versus its
previous close of 62.57/58, tracking strength in other Asian
currencies and cheer around the bond switch program.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited government
bond switch by buying back securities worth 270 billion rupees
($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years and
selling equivalent amount of longer tenure securities last week
with an institutional investor, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
* Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* "U.S. jobs report would be next key data for rupee. Range for
the day is seen between 62.20-62.60," a dealer said.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.27
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 1 percent.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.76 billion
rupees ($92.11 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* USD/INR seen trading at 62.29/39 in the offshore NDF market
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)