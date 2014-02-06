* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.35/40 versus its previous close of 62.57/58, tracking strength in other Asian currencies and cheer around the bond switch program. * The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years and selling equivalent amount of longer tenure securities last week with an institutional investor, the central bank said on Wednesday. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * "U.S. jobs report would be next key data for rupee. Range for the day is seen between 62.20-62.60," a dealer said. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 1 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.76 billion rupees ($92.11 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.29/39 in the offshore NDF market (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)