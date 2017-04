* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.69 percent from its previous close. * Sentiment boosted after the central bank said the government had cancelled a previously deferred debt auction worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and partially completed its government bond switch through a private transaction with an institutional investor it did not name. * India will go ahead with an auction of 100 billion rupees of bonds scheduled for Friday, which will now be the last for the fiscal year ending in March. * Bond gains are muted as the auction cancellation and a debt switch out of markets had been widely expected. ($1 = 62.5350 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)