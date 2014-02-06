* USD/INR falls to 62.41/42 versus its previous close of 62.57/58. * Gains in the rupee come after the central bank said late on Wednesday that the government had cancelled its previously deferred bond sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion). * The cancellation shows the government is confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013/14, traders say. * The rupee could strengthen further in the near-term to around 61.80 to a dollar, trader says, as the government's cash position is set to improve further due to gains from the ongoing mobile spectrum auction. * Globally, the dollar struggles against Asian currencies ahead of key event risks, namely the ECB's policy decision due later on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday. ($1 = 62.5350 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)