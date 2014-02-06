* USD/INR falls to 62.41/42 versus its previous close
of 62.57/58.
* Gains in the rupee come after the central bank said late on
Wednesday that the government had cancelled its previously
deferred bond sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion).
* The cancellation shows the government is confident of meeting
its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013/14,
traders say.
* The rupee could strengthen further in the near-term to around
61.80 to a dollar, trader says, as the government's cash
position is set to improve further due to gains from the ongoing
mobile spectrum auction.
* Globally, the dollar struggles against Asian currencies ahead
of key event risks, namely the ECB's policy decision due later
on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
($1 = 62.5350 Indian rupees)
