* Shares of Indian IT companies fall after global rival
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecast 2014
revenue below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, raising
concerns about the sector's growth prospects, dealers say.
* Infosys Ltd falls 0.5 percent while Tata Consultancy
Services is down 0.7 percent.
* Cognizant said it expected revenue to grow at least 16.5
percent this year, the slowest growth since 2009 and lower than
the 20.4 percent growth in 2013.
* Analysts on average were expecting Cognizant revenue to grow
by 17-20 percent in 2014 due to higher demand from Europe and
for healthcare services.
