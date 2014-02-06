* Shares of Indian IT companies fall after global rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecast 2014 revenue below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, raising concerns about the sector's growth prospects, dealers say. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.5 percent while Tata Consultancy Services is down 0.7 percent. * Cognizant said it expected revenue to grow at least 16.5 percent this year, the slowest growth since 2009 and lower than the 20.4 percent growth in 2013. * Analysts on average were expecting Cognizant revenue to grow by 17-20 percent in 2014 due to higher demand from Europe and for healthcare services. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)