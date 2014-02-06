* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.33 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.29 percent. * The NSE bank sub-index gains 0.73 percent after the RBI said the government cancelled a previously deferred debt auction worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and partially completed its government bond switch through a private transaction with an institutional investor it did not name. * The steps are expected to support government bonds, of which banks are the biggest buyers. * ICICI Bank is up 0.7 percent while State Bank of India gains 0.8 percent. * Value buying also continues for the second day after the NSE index fell for seven of eight sessions till Tuesday. Reliance Industries gains 0.6 percent. * Jet Airways surges 8 percent after India's competition regulator on Wednesday approved Etihad Airways' 50.1 percent stake buy in its frequent flier unit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)