* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.33 percent, while
the NSE index is up 0.29 percent.
* The NSE bank sub-index gains 0.73 percent after the
RBI said the government cancelled a previously deferred debt
auction worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and partially
completed its government bond switch through a private
transaction with an institutional investor it did not name.
* The steps are expected to support government bonds, of which
banks are the biggest buyers.
* ICICI Bank is up 0.7 percent while State Bank of
India gains 0.8 percent.
* Value buying also continues for the second day after the NSE
index fell for seven of eight sessions till Tuesday.
Reliance Industries gains 0.6 percent.
* Jet Airways surges 8 percent after India's
competition regulator on Wednesday approved Etihad Airways' 50.1
percent stake buy in its frequent flier unit.
