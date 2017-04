* India's' NSE slumps by as much as 0.95 percent, having earlier risen 0.4 percent, after multiple trades were placed shorting index futures, several dealers say. * One dealer said 850,000 NSE index futures were traded from 10:25 to 10:28 am, taking the index from 6,045 to 6,002 levels, adding that represented about one-third of the volumes for the day. * NSE down 0.7 percent, while BSE index falls 0.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)