* Indian government bonds retreat from the session's highs on profit-taking after rallying earlier in the morning, while falls in the Indian rupee also add to the pressure. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points on the day at 8.68 percent, with yields swinging wildly from a low of 7 bps to a high of 4 bps during the session. * Bonds rose in the morning after the government cancelled a previously deferred debt auction worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and partially completed its government bond switch through an undisclosed private transaction with an institutional investor. * Traders expect volatility ahead of a 100 billion rupee ($1.60 billion) bond auction, the last one for the fiscal year, as well as advance economic growth estimates for 2013/14, both on Friday. ($1 = 62.5350 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)