* Indian government bonds retreat from the session's highs on
profit-taking after rallying earlier in the morning, while falls
in the Indian rupee also add to the pressure.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points on the day at 8.68 percent, with yields swinging
wildly from a low of 7 bps to a high of 4 bps during the
session.
* Bonds rose in the morning after the government cancelled a
previously deferred debt auction worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4
billion) and partially completed its government bond switch
through an undisclosed private transaction with an institutional
investor.
* Traders expect volatility ahead of a 100 billion rupee ($1.60
billion) bond auction, the last one for the fiscal year, as well
as advance economic growth estimates for 2013/14, both on
Friday.
($1 = 62.5350 rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)