* USD/INR trading near day's highs as stocks turn negative, a large state-run bank on the bid side. * The pair is at 62.49/50, coming off 62.3850 lows, 62.57/58 last close. * Local shares turn negative, down 0.4 percent. * "I presume oilers are there but other corporates who have payables are also buying the dollar to hedge themselves for any unfavourable movement in March," says a dealer with a forex broking firm. * INR saw early gains after the central bank said late on Wednesday that the government had cancelled its previously deferred bond sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion). * The cancellation shows the government is confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013/14, traders say. * Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Thursday on signs of stability in emerging markets and regional stocks, but rises were pared amid caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)