* Tata Communications shares gain 7 percent after South Africa's Vodacom Group said it was close to finalising negotiations with the company for the purchase of its Neotel unit. * Vodacom's Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said talks were at an "advanced stage" and an agreement could be reached with Tata Communications in the coming weeks. * Acquiring Neotel would be a major boost to Vodacom's ambitions to grow its data business in Africa's largest economy. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)