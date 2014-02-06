Feb 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.033

Reoffer price 100.033

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1017603751

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)