Feb 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.033
Reoffer price 100.033
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS1017603751
