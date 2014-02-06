Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower German State of North Rhine-Westphalia(NRW)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.0770
Reoffer price 100.0770
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayerLB, BNP Paribas, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,
LBBW, Natixis and WGZ Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Desseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW21F1
