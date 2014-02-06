Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower German State of North Rhine-Westphalia(NRW)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.0770

Reoffer price 100.0770

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayerLB, BNP Paribas, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,

LBBW, Natixis and WGZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Desseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW21F1

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)