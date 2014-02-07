* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.30 versus its previous close of 62.3650/3750, tracking gains in domestic equity markets and positive deal flows. * "Range for the day seen between 62.10/50. Cabinet approval of Vodadone deal of $1.6 bln, GSK open offer starting and spectrum sales will lead to positive rupee flows," Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.01 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar drifted slightly lower in early Asian trading on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited the latest non-farm payrolls report for clues on the health of the U.S. labour market and the broader economy. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.83 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.64 percent. * Traders will watch domestic shares for cues after overseas investors bought 107.5 million rupees ($1.72 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.30/32 in the offshore NDF market