* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening flattish around 8.71/72 percent compared with its previous close of 8.72 percent ahead of a bond auction later in the day. * Traders expect volatility ahead of a 100 billion rupee ($1.60 billion) bond auction, the last one for the fiscal year, as well as advance economic growth estimates for 2013/14, both on Friday. * "India's benchmark 10-year bond yield's range for the day is seen between 8.70 and 8.75/76 percent, but after the auction the prices should pick up," a dealer said. * Brent crude oil ended nearly a dollar higher on Thursday, supported by a stronger euro, French port closures and tighter supplies from the North Sea. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs gains. * The Reserve Bank of India will also conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) on Friday, the central bank notified on Thursday. * India on Friday is likely to cut its estimate of 5 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, thanks to a slower-than-expected recovery by industries. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)