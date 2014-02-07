* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at its Thursday's close of 8.72 percent as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a debt auction and advance growth estimates due later in the day. * India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of bonds, the last scheduled auction for the current financial year, with cut-off yields and the bidding interest being key factors the market will watch. * Traders expect bond prices to pick up once auction allocation is completed. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.70 to 8.76 percent range with an uptick in U.S. yields hurting. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs gains. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)