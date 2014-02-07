BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast March-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at its Thursday's close of 8.72 percent as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a debt auction and advance growth estimates due later in the day. * India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of bonds, the last scheduled auction for the current financial year, with cut-off yields and the bidding interest being key factors the market will watch. * Traders expect bond prices to pick up once auction allocation is completed. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.70 to 8.76 percent range with an uptick in U.S. yields hurting. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs gains. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct