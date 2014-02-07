* USD/INR trading at 62.33/34 versus its close of 62.3650/3750, tracking some gains in the domestic sharemarket while the dollar's fall versus other Asian currencies also hurts. * India's benchmark share index trading up half a percent and will be watched for fund flows. * Traders also expect dollar inflows towards the Vodafone deal, spectrum auctions among other things. * Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)