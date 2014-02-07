* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.61 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.56 percent, marking their highest in a week. * Foreign investors bought 107.5 million rupees ($1.7 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday to snap their five-day selling streak totalling $542 million in secondary markets, provisional exchange and regulatory data shows. * Among shares of blue chips, Infosys Ltd is up 0.8 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises 2.4 percent. * Analysts say that with the NSE index taking support at its 200 day moving average, any follow-up buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will help reverse the short-term trend which had turned down. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)