BRIEF-Moody's says results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability
* Moody's: results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability; smaller banks faced liquidity constraints
Japanese CMBS Cafes 1 Trust
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Moody's: results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability; smaller banks faced liquidity constraints
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 million yen on April 19