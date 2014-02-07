* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.72 percent, tracking largely-in-line auction results. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.68 to 8.76 percent during the session. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee for direction during the day. * Bonds will take opening cues next week from the U.S. jobs data due later in the evening, while the inflation data next week will be a key domestic trigger. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)