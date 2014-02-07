* USD/INR trading at 62.38/39, marginally higher than its previous close of 62.3650/3750. * Pair encountered selling in early session, but ran into support at 62.30/31. * Local shares giving up gains also helping pair. * Dealers, however, avoiding going long ahead of Vodafone inflows. * Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday. * The euro fell to a session low against the dollar, while German bund futures rose to day's highs after a German Constitutional court referred the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme to the European Court. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)