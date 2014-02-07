BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast March-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Feb 07 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2681/2790 2662/2816 MEDIUM 30 2800/2942 2769/2952
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct