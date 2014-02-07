* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will await the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for clues on the future course of the Fed's monetary policy stimulus roll-back. * Moderate improvement in growth is expected to provide the Fed room to continue to gradually withdraw its extraordinary monetary stimulus, which could hurt emerging markets including India. * Traders expect the rupee to remain in a broad 61.50 to 63.50 per dollar next week, with foreign fund inflows key. * Foreign inflows towards the Vodafone deal as also inflows for the telecom spectrum sale are expected to boost the rupee in the near-term. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.65 to 8.85 percent range next week with investors awaiting the consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday for clues. * India said on Friday its economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the finance ministry's estimate of 5 percent growth. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: January consumer price inflation data December industrial output data Manufacturing output data Fri: January wholesale price inflation data Foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)