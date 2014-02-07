* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will await the U.S.
non-farm payrolls data for clues on the future course of the
Fed's monetary policy stimulus roll-back.
* Moderate improvement in growth is expected to provide the Fed
room to continue to gradually withdraw its extraordinary
monetary stimulus, which could hurt emerging markets including
India.
* Traders expect the rupee to remain in a broad 61.50 to 63.50
per dollar next week, with foreign fund inflows key.
* Foreign inflows towards the Vodafone deal as also inflows for
the telecom spectrum sale are expected to boost the rupee in the
near-term.
* The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.65 to 8.85 percent
range next week with investors awaiting the consumer price
inflation data due on Wednesday for clues.
* India said on Friday its economy is expected to grow 4.9
percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the finance ministry's
estimate of 5 percent growth.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wed: January consumer price inflation data
December industrial output data
Manufacturing output data
Fri: January wholesale price inflation data
Foreign exchange reserves data
