Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower BPIfrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

