BRIEF-FCR Immobilien buys local supplier in Zeitz
* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 96.34
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.125 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 680 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0580501210
* Final pricing of Eurazeo accelerated bookbuilding: 58.20 euros ($62.39)