BRIEF-FCR Immobilien buys local supplier in Zeitz
* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 14, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DHY4267
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Final pricing of Eurazeo accelerated bookbuilding: 58.20 euros ($62.39)