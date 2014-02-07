BRIEF-Kuwait's Ahli United Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 16 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago
* Announces its intention to pay a special dividend to shareholders of 32.15 pence per share