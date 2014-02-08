BANGALORE, Feb 07 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39700 ICS-201(B22mm) 40200 ICS-102(B22mm) 31500 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 39300 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 40500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41100 ICS-105(27mm) 43600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41300 ICS-105MMA(27) 41700 ICS-105PHR(28) 44400 ICS-105(28mm) 42400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42700 ICS-105(29mm) 42800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43100 ICS-105(30mm) 43300 ICS-105(31mm) 43800 ICS-106(32mm) 44400 ICS-107(34mm) 64200