TOKYO Feb 10 Eleven people died, more than a
thousand were injured and tens of thousands lost power when the
worst snowstorm in decades hit Tokyo and areas around the
Japanese capital before heading north to blanket the tsunami-hit
Pacific coast.
Flights were still backed up at Tokyo's Haneda international
airport on Monday and the lobby was packed with anxious
travelers, with some flights overbooked.
As much as 27 cm (10.6 inches) of snow fell on Tokyo by late
Saturday, the most in 45 years, Japan's Meteorological Agency
said. Back streets in outlying neighbourhoods remained choked
with snow and frozen slush on Monday morning, forcing commuters
in heavy boots to pick their way carefully to work.
Financial markets opened normally on Monday despite the
heavy snowfall.
Traffic accidents and falls claimed 11 lives across the
nation, including one 78-year-old man in Ichikawa, just east of
Tokyo. More than 1,000 were injured, among them a 69-year-old
man in critical condition after slipping and striking his head
at his front doorstep while shoveling snow.
Some 5,000 people were stuck at Narita international airport
at the weekend when the snow cut transport links to downtown
Tokyo.
More than 20,000 households were without electricity early
on Sunday after the snow and high winds took down power lines.
Several universities delayed the start of their entrance
exams. The snowy streets also may have discouraged voters from
going to the polls on Sunday to choose a new Tokyo governor,
with turnout rates hovering around 46 percent, the third lowest
in history.
Powering north, the storm dumped 35 cm of snow on the city
of Sendai, parts of which were devastated by the March 2011
tsunami. It was the heaviest snowfall recorded there in 78
years.
