* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.10 versus its previous close of 62.2825/2925, tracking the strength in Asian currencies against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.36 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Dollar demand from importers to hedge fiscal year ending position may limit rupee's gains, trader with brokerage said. * Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. * While the rise of 113,000 U.S. payrolls was well short of a forecast increase of 185,000, the details were not bad enough to sway the Federal Reserve from steadily winding down its bond-buying stimulus. * USD/INR seen trading around 62.12/20 in the offshore NDF market.