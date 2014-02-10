* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening 1-2 basis points lower at 8.72-8.73 percent tracking a likely stronger rupee, but crucial data on inflation later in the week to limit gains. The 10-year yield had closed at 8.74 percent on Friday. * Indian rupee may open stronger tracking strength in Asian currencies. * Volumes in bonds may be lower, trader with state-owned bank says, as most public-sector bank employees on a two-day strike demanding higher wages. * The government will release the inflation numbers based on consumer prices on Wednesday alongside industrial production numbers, which will guide market on likely direction of rates. * Absence of bond supply for rest of fiscal year may pull down yields to about 8.70 percent ahead of data, trader with foreign bank says. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)