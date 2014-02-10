* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 8.70 percent tracking strong opening for rupee. * USD/INR at 62.13/14 versus Friday's close of 62.2825/2925. * Volumes may be hit as most public-sector bank employees on a two-day strike demanding higher wages. * Data-heavy week with January CPI numbers and December factory data due on Wednesday while WPI data is due on Friday. * Absence of bond supply for rest of fiscal year is also a positive. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after employers hired far fewer workers than expected in January, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the same time as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase programme. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)