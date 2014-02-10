* USD/INR trading at 62.13/14 versus its previous close of 62.2825/2925 tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving in a 62.00 to 62.40 range during the day. * Traders will watch domestic shares, currently trading up 0.2 percent, for cues on foreign fund flows. * While the rise of 113,000 U.S. payrolls was well short of a forecast increase of 185,000, the details were not bad enough to sway the Federal Reserve from steadily winding down its bond-buying stimulus. * Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)