* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 bps at 8.69 percent tracking positive emerging markets after weak U.S. nonfarm payroll data. * USD/INR at 62.17/18 versus Friday's close of 62.2825/2925. * Dealers say bonds may remain positive in the run-up to CPI data on Wednesday. * "I think 8.66-8.73 percent range should hold. Traders are expecting (CPI) to come in lower than what economists are forecasting around 9.25 percent," says senior dealer. * Volumes may be hit as most public-sector bank employees are on a two-day strike demanding higher wages. So far, 128.85 billion rupees ($2 billion) traded. * Data-heavy week with January CPI numbers and December factory data due on Wednesday, while WPI data is due on Friday. * Absence of bond supply for the rest of the fiscal year is also a positive. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after employers hired far fewer workers than expected in January, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the same time as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase programme. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)