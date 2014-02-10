* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.06 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.05 percent, after earlier marking their highest since Jan. 31. * Gains are in check ahead of inflation data later in the week. * Pharmaceutical companies gain on defensive buying. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.7 percent, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.5 percent and Cipla Ltd is higher 0.4 percent. * Tata Motors rises 1 percent ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. * Also, overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.8 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)