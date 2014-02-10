* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.06 percent, while
the NSE index is up 0.05 percent, after earlier marking
their highest since Jan. 31.
* Gains are in check ahead of inflation data later in the week.
* Pharmaceutical companies gain on defensive buying. Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 1.7 percent,
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.5 percent and
Cipla Ltd is higher 0.4 percent.
* Tata Motors rises 1 percent ahead of its quarterly
results later in the day.
* Also, overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.8
million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their
selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data
shows.
