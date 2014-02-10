* Shares of Indian telecom companies slump as rising prices in
the spectrum auction are seen reducing potential profit margins.
* Prices for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rose 90
percent from the floor price by Day 5 of the auction, government
data showed late on Friday.
* Idea Cellular plunges 8 percent, heading towards its
biggest single-day fall since May 2010. Bharti Airtel
falls 2.7 percent.
* Morgan Stanley increased regulatory risk forecast for the
sector, saying per MHz pricing has moved up around 38 percent in
the spectrum auction.
* The research house lowers its target price for Bharti Airtel
by 20 rupees a share to 409 rupees and that of Idea by 16 rupees
to 202 rupees a share, while maintaining their "overweight"
rating on the sector.
