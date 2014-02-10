* Shares of Indian telecom companies slump as rising prices in the spectrum auction are seen reducing potential profit margins. * Prices for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rose 90 percent from the floor price by Day 5 of the auction, government data showed late on Friday. * Idea Cellular plunges 8 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day fall since May 2010. Bharti Airtel falls 2.7 percent. * Morgan Stanley increased regulatory risk forecast for the sector, saying per MHz pricing has moved up around 38 percent in the spectrum auction. * The research house lowers its target price for Bharti Airtel by 20 rupees a share to 409 rupees and that of Idea by 16 rupees to 202 rupees a share, while maintaining their "overweight" rating on the sector. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)