Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2019

Coupon 1.26 pct

Issue price 99.975

Reoffer price 99.975

Yield 1.265 pct

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9295

