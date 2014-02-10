Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower African Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 28, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0236907868

