BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UBI Banca S.c.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.876
Yield 2.902 pct
Spread 187 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222.1bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis, Nomura & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago