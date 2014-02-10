Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower F.van Lanschot Bankiers NV

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 102.783

Reoffer price 102.783

Yield 2.433 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.2bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Rabobank

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0940685091

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)