* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.25/30 versus its previous close of 62.43/44 tracking gains in other Asian currencies. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.11 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, following a subdued U.S. session trade as markets hunkered down ahead of Congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.9 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $72.96 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.28-30 in the offshore NDF market