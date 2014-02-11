* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.29 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.87 percent. * Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, on the back of solid earnings from the region. * Overseas investors sold 4.5 billion rupees ($72.2 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to open higher and would trade with a positive bias tracking firm regional peers, traders say. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)