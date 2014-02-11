* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.29
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.87 percent.
* Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, on the back of
solid earnings from the region.
* Overseas investors sold 4.5 billion rupees ($72.2 million)
worth of Indian shares on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Indian shares are likely to open higher and would trade with a
positive bias tracking firm regional peers, traders say.
($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)