* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower at around 8.67 percent compared to its previous close of 8.69 percent on hopes that data this week will show easing consumer inflation. * India is due to release the consumer price index for January on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * Easing inflation would reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will leave interest rates on hold at its April 1 review after surprising investors with a 25 basis points hike last month. * "Range for the 10-year bond yield seen between 8.65-8.72. Markets also expect RBI to take measures that will ease liquidity," a dealer said. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed to slightly lower on Monday in thin trading, after a rally the previous session on a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with investors bracing for this week's heavy supply on the long end. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)