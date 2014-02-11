* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose as much as 2.1 percent after earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beat estimates, traders said. * Taro said on Monday that its net sales for October-December grew 15 percent to $213.6 million and earnings per share was at $2.59 per share.. * Sun Pharma shares up 1.8 percent at 0400 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)