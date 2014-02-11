* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches higher, up 1 bp at 8.70 pct ahead of January trade data. * Economists expect the trade deficit to remain around $10 billion in January, the same as the previous month. * Data-packed week with India due to release the consumer price index for January on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * Easing inflation would reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will leave interest rates on hold at its April 1 review after surprising investors with a 25 basis points hike last month. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed to slightly lower on Monday in thin trading, after a rally the previous session on a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with investors bracing for this week's heavy supply on the long end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)