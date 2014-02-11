* USD/INR trading steady at 62.43/44 despite gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar as foreign funds continue to sell Indian equities. * The pair is seen in a 62.20 to 62.60 range during the day, traders say. * Domestic shares trading up just 0.3 percent despite MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan, trading up over 1 percent. Most Asian currencies also trading stronger. See for a snapshot. * Foreign funds have been net sellers of Indian equities in six out of the last seven trading sessions in all markets, raising uncertainty over the outlook for fund flows and the rupee. * Traders are also awaiting the trade data due later in the session and Fed chair Yellen's testimony due post market close for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)