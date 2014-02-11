Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USD/INR trading steady at 62.43/44 despite gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar as foreign funds continue to sell Indian equities. * The pair is seen in a 62.20 to 62.60 range during the day, traders say. * Domestic shares trading up just 0.3 percent despite MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan, trading up over 1 percent. Most Asian currencies also trading stronger. See for a snapshot. * Foreign funds have been net sellers of Indian equities in six out of the last seven trading sessions in all markets, raising uncertainty over the outlook for fund flows and the rupee. * Traders are also awaiting the trade data due later in the session and Fed chair Yellen's testimony due post market close for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M