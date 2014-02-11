* Goldman Sachs expects India rates to remain elevated until mid-year and sees the likely peak in the five-year swap rate around 8.5 percent given prospects that interest rates will remain elevated to combat inflation. * Goldman expects longer-dated rates to fall once Reserve Bank of India rate-hikes cause CPI to fall. The RBI has raised interest rates by 75 basis points since September and has said inflation will determine further action. * Goldman says the five-year swaps are currently above fair value estimates considering India's fundamentals. * It expects the five-year swap rate at 8.25 percent for year-end as against market forwards which expects Indian rates to remain stable around current elevated levels of 8.4 percent through year-end. * The one-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.65 percent, while the five-year rate is up 1 bp at 8.39 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)