* Shares in Bharat Forge rose as much as 5.9 percent to hit their highest level since April 2011, after the company said it will merge two of its units. * The engineering company said late on Monday that Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd, a joint venture subsidiary of Bharat Forge and Alstom Power Holdings, will be merged with Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd.. * Consolidation of subsidiaries along with improving product mix are likely to boost profitability of the company, analysts said. * Last week Bharat Forge reported a 97 percent increase in its December quarter net profit.. * At 0530 GMT, Bharat Forge shares were up 5.17 percent to 365.20 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)