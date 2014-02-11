* USD/INR trading at 62.40/41 versus its close of 62.43/44 on Monday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the new Federal Reserve chief's testimony due later in the evening. * The largely-in-line trade data fails to have much impact on the market but the pair briefly moved down towards the session low of 62.33 but soon retreated. * India's trade deficit narrowed in January, helped by a 77 percent drop in imports of gold and silver while exports ticked up, improving the outlook for the country's fragile current account balance. * Traders will continue to monitor shares for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. * The pair is expected to broadly hold in a 62 to 63 range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)