* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 5 bps at 8.74 percent. * Some dealers fearing higher yield cut-offs at state loan auction as demand muted. * Trade data largely in line with market expectations, with January deficit coming in a shade below $10 billion. * India trade secretary says recommended relaxing curbs on gold imports. * More data lined up this week: January CPI and December factory output on Wednesday, WPI on Friday. * A Reuters poll of analysts expecting retail inflation to have eased to 9.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.87 percent in December. * CPI data most crucial as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan will base policy primarily on the number, to be on hold if it continues to ease. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)