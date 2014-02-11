* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.28 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.27 percent.
* Software services exporters, including Infosys and
Tata Consultancy Services, gain after industry body
Nasscom said exports from the sector would grow 13-15 percent in
the fiscal year starting in April, up from 13 percent in fiscal
2013/14.
* Tata Motors Ltd surges 2.8 percent after the
company's third-quarter net profit tripled, while Tata Steel
gains 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings later in the
day.
* Bharat Forge gains 4.77 percent after the company
said it will merge two of its units.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares up 0.2 percent,
after gaining as much as 2.1 percent earlier in the day as
earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
beat estimates, traders said.
* Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $72.2 million, for
an eighth consecutive session on Monday, totalling sales of $655
million.
* Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $72.2 million, for
ers.net)