* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.28 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.27 percent. * Software services exporters, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, gain after industry body Nasscom said exports from the sector would grow 13-15 percent in the fiscal year starting in April, up from 13 percent in fiscal 2013/14. * Tata Motors Ltd surges 2.8 percent after the company's third-quarter net profit tripled, while Tata Steel gains 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day. * Bharat Forge gains 4.77 percent after the company said it will merge two of its units. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares up 0.2 percent, after gaining as much as 2.1 percent earlier in the day as earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beat estimates, traders said. * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $72.2 million, for an eighth consecutive session on Monday, totalling sales of $655 million. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)