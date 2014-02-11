* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 bps at 8.76 percent after state-loan cutoffs disappoint. * Dealers say auction saw decent tail across states, mostly on valuation concerns. * India cbank said 12 states raised a total 110.41 billion rupees at sale. * Trade data largely in line with market expectations, with January deficit coming in a shade below $10 billion. * More data lined up this week: January CPI and December factory output on Wednesday, WPI on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)